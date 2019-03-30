Lok Sabha elections 2019: Care to take a look at our green manifesto, groups tell parties

Around 35 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and citizen groups will take to the streets on Saturday demanding the inclusion of environmental issues in the election manifestos of political parties.

The groups, under the name United for Change, have made a list of issues, which includes protection of wildlife, livelihood rights of tribals and fishermen, protection of natural areas from development projects and protection of wetlands and mangroves, among others.

“We have invited candidates and representatives of various political parties to the NCPA on Saturday. We want to give a clear message that if you don’t understand and accept these demands, we won’t vote for you,” said Radhika Jhaveri from Aarey Conservation Group (ACG). Another activist from ACG, Amrita Bhattacharjee, said in the run-up to the elections, there is no discussion on environment protection and displacement of people owing to various development projects.

“We want environmentally destructive projects to stop and areas such as Aarey, which are already damaged, to be restored. Adivasis of Aarey should be given their rights under Forest Rights Act (FRA). We will also have tribals from Palghar affected by the bullet train project joining us,” said Bhattacharjee.

Members of Yeoor Environmental Society said they have started tweeting their suggestions to various parties. Rohit Joshi, founder of the society, said they expect around 2,000 people for the protest.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 02:27 IST