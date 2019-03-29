Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Considered lucky, Ghaziabad’s Ambedkar Road teeming with poll offices

Sewa Ram Kasana, the Ghaziabad candidate of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), has opened his ‘chunav karyalaya’ (election office) on Ambedkar Road and says the area is a ‘dev bhumi’ (land of Gods) for politicians. For past several decades, the area has been a centre of attraction for candidates as they prefer to open their offices on this road, which is located right in the heart of Ghaziabad city.

“It is like a ‘dev bhumi’ for politicians and opening a campaign office here is a tradition. It is also considered auspicious and contestants believe that an office set up here during elections will enhance their chances of a win. I have also opened the office here though it is my first Lok Sabha election,” he said.

The Ambedkar Road is nearly 3km long and stretches from Old Bus Stand to Chaudhary Morh and is surrounded by markets, commercial complexes, retail chain stores, residential areas and major markets.

“It is a central place in the city that is easily approachable. It has been a trend to set up offices here. My election office has been opened on Ambedkar Road. However, I have also opened smaller offices in Pilkhuwa and Muradnagar while will soon open offices in Khoda, Loni, Dhaulana and Sahibabad. These offices will be to cater to the local population as the city has expanded a lot over the past two decades,” Dolly Sharma, the Congress candidate, said.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate’s office on Ambedkar Road. Three of four major party candidates have offices there. ( Sakib Ali / HT Photo )

Samajwadi Party candidate Suresh Bansal has also opened his office on Ambedkar Road. During his previous stint as an MLA in 2012 and an MLA candidate in 2017, he had opened his office at the same location. In 2017 assembly election, BJP candidate Atul Garg moved away and opened his office on Hapur Road.

Till 2014, the trend of setting up campaign offices on Ambedkar Road was prevalent and an admitted feature that even former MP and Union minister Rajnath Singh had followed. The trend was, however, broken by BJP’S sitting MP General (retired) VK Singh— he opened his office in Kavi Nagar, opposite the Ramlila Grounds in 2014.

“Over the years, Ambedkar Road has become congested and has parking issues. In 2014, the idea to set up an office there was discussed. But later, it was set up in Kavi Nagar. People were apprehensive but General Singh won the seat,” a BJP city unit functionary said.

This year, General Singh has opened his campaign office at Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC). Earlier, BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi and mayor Asha Sharma of the BJP had opened their election offices at the same location and both had won.

“We have won two elections from the RDC office and this (2019) will be the third. So the myth about Ambedkar Road is now gone. RDC is easily accessible and it has turned lucky for us,” he said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:24 IST