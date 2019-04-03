Lok Sabha elections 2019:Day after PM Modi’s attack, Naveen Patnaik says central leaders are ‘seasonal birds’

A day after PM Narendra Modi flayed the Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha over lack of development in a rally in Kalahandi district, chief minister Naveen Patnaik returned the fire saying the opposition leaders never showed up in Odisha during critical times and appeared only during elections.

“The opposition leaders are opportunistic seasonal birds. Where were they, when Cyclone Phailin, Hudhud, Titli and even drought hit Odisha? Now it’s election time, they are swarming Odisha to seek votes,” he said addressing an election rally in Gopalpur town of his home district of Ganjam on Wednesday. “However, I was with you and will be with you. The 4.5 crore Odias are my family.”

On Tuesday, at an election rally in Kalahandi district, PM Modi had criticised Patnaik for lack of development in Odisha despite being at the helm for 19 years. “In 19 years, a person becomes eligible to vote. In 19 years, a student becomes an engineer, a doctor or graduate. BJD leaders have taken your votes for granted. They think whatever they do, they would get your vote,” the Prime Minister said.

Talking of his ‘womb to tomb’ schemes his government, Patnaik said he has ensured that all beneficiaries of the various schemes are covered whereas the BJP has done injustice by excluding more than 20 lakh farmers from the PM-Kisan scheme.

“Where is special category status? Where is women’s reservation Bill? Where is the farmers’ insurance? Why did Odisha not receive any cooperation and help from the Centre? Why Centre discontinued scholarship scheme meant for ST/SC students? Where is 10 crore employment to youth in 5 years,” he asked.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 21:00 IST