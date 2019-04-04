Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Eyes on polls, Punjab CM visits Radha Soami Dera Beas

As the general elections are round the corner, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh called on Radha Soami Dera spiritual head Gurinder Singh Dhillon at the sect’s headquarters in Beas, about 35 km from here, on Wednesday.

Radha Soami Beas has arguably the largest follower base in India, cutting cross religion and caste. It has a particularly large presence in the region, especially Punjab. It is avowedly apolitical and media shy, but top politicians across parties do visit its Beas headquarters to catch the followers’ attention as it has a pan-Punjab following.

A senior Congress leader said, “The CM, along with state party chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar, and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari reached at about 3pm and spent about two hours there. They had lunch with the Dera chief.”

It was not clear what issues did the CM take up during his conversation with the Dera head. The CM’s visit to the Dera comes around three weeks after the Union minister Nitin Gadkari met the dera head.

