Lok Sabha Elections 2019: FIR against Ram Shankar Katheria, 19 others for ‘assaulting’ cop

The police on Thursday lodged an FIR against BJP’s Etawah candidate Ram Shankar Katheria, two party MLAs and 17 others for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector during a public meeting in Patthra area late on Wednesday night.

Sub-inspector Gautam Singh Pal on Thursday submitted a complaint to SSP Santosh Mishra following which an FIR was registered. Pal said the public meeting was held unannounced and no permission was taken at the police station level or from the administration. Pal was recording the event on his cellphone when the BJP supporters opposed the recording and began to heckle him.

“The candidate on the dais asked who is this daroga. I kept recording which infuriated him further. I was asked to keep my phone away, but I told them that since they were misbehaving with me I would record everything,” he said.

He also alleged that later, he was beaten up by the candidate as well as others, including the BJP MLAs. Circle officer Chakar Nagar Chandrapal said the sub-inspector has submitted a complaint following which an FIR has been lodged against Katheria, Sadar MLA Sarita Bhadauria, Bhartana MLA Savitri Katheria, former MLA Ravindra Singh and 16 others.

Katheria, however, claimed that the police officer misbehaved with him which enraged his workers. He also said that the cop’s claim that he was assaulted was absurd and the truth would be revealed in the investigation.

SSP Santosh Mishra said Katheria and his supporters have also submitted a complaint against the cop. They alleged that the sub-inspector disturbed the public meeting and incited the people.

A deputy SP rank officer has been asked to investigate the case and action would be taken on the basis of the findings.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 09:06 IST