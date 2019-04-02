Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fortunate to have worked with the PM, says Ramcharan Bohra

In an interview to HT, sitting Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra said he is banking on the connect and works done by him for another term in Parliament. Bohra is the BJP candidate from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Excerpts from the interview:

What were the high points of your five-year term?

In last five years, development work of over Rs 28 crore was done from the MPLAD fund, which includes upgradation of railway stations and airport. Before 2014, flights running were 22, which now have increased to 78 (direct flights to Sharjahan, Dubai, Muskat and Singapore); two more terminals are being made worth Rs 1,620 crore; establishment of Rs 160 crore water treatment plant in Sanganer. In addition to it, a number of development works in various sectors were done and are undergoing under various central government schemes such as Smart City, AMRIT scheme, and railways.

One thing you wished to do as MP, but could not, why?

The city jewellers were demanding a flight to Bangkok, which didn’t start, but to Hong Kong it started.

Why should people re-elect you?

I am making efforts and hope that the party will give the opportunity. The very next day after I was elected as MP, I had started work among the people.

How was your experience in Parliament?

I am happy that I could work for the people as an MP. In addition, I was fortunate to work with PM Narendra Modi, who is known globally.

