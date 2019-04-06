Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gandhi meets Supriya Sule and Parth Pawar during Pune visit

Amidst Congress-NCP facing problems after a series of exits from western Maharashtra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior Congress leaders from city and western Maharashtra.

Gandhi also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contestants Supriya Sule and Parth Pawar, and Amol Kolhe, the two members from Pawar family contesting Lok Sabha polls from Baramati and Maval respectively. Dr Amol Kolhe, NCP’s Shirur candidate was also present at the meet.

Sule along with Parth’s meeting with Gandhi also assumes significance as it comes on the backdrop of reports about congress is not participating with full might in Sule’s campaign. During the meeting with Congress leaders, Gandhi took a review of two seats – Pune and Solapur – that party is fighting from Western Maharashtra. “Rahulji asked party leaders to be aggressive in campaign,” said a senior Congress leader.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 14:43 IST