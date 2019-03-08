Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Nagaland

Nagaland has one Lok Sabha seats which the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won in 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which lapsed in February and a final solution to the long-drawn Naga peace talks could be major issues in the Lok Sabha elections.

While the BJP got more than a foothold in the 60-member Assembly with 12 seats, it might the going tough this time given the opposition the Citizenship Bill that the saffron has said it would revives if it forms the government at the Centre again.

In January, the Nagaland Cabinet had rejected the Citizenship Bill, following pressure from various tribal organisations and students bodies.

Here’s all that you need to know about the Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland:

Ruling party/coalition in the state: NDPP-BJP-NPP-JD(U)

Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 1

Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: NDPP:1

Number of voters in the state: 11.83 lakh (2018)

Voter turnout in 2014 : 87.91%

Number of assembly seats: 60

Partywise break-up of assembly seats: BJP: 12, NPF: 26, NDPP:18, NPP: 2, JD(U):1, IND:1

Key leaders across parties: BJP: T Imna Along, NPF: TR Zeliang, NDPP: Neiphiu Rio

Key issues: 1. Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2. Naga peace talks final solution

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:53 IST