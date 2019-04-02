Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘I’ll admit that Cong-JD(S) alliance is not perfect’, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda, the 45-year-old Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in the HD Kumaraswamy-led CongressJanata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka, is considered a rising star in the Congress party. Currently serving his fifth term as an MLA, he is the alliance candidate from Bengaluru North constituency and will contest against Union minister Sadananda Gowda. Edited excerpts of an interview to Venkatesha Babu.

In spite of the surface bonhomie, on ground, the alliance seems to be facing rough weather.

I wouldn’t say that the alliance is perfect, I admit it. What you need to observe is the maturity being exhibited by the leadership of both parties. Hassan is going smooth, in my own seat of Bengaluru North, there hasn’t been a squeak, Tumkur (the differences) has been ironed out. That leaves Mandya and Mysuru where (there has been some friction, which) we have partially resolved. There is a great convergence in most matters and in only some there is some divergence.

Post the Lok Sabha polls, will the coalition government survive irrespective of the results?

There have been numerous attempts to bring this government down by unlawful methods. Yes, there have been some problems in both coalition partners. The Congress president is very clear that the alliance will continue. BJP’s attempts to destabilise this government have failed and will fail.

BJP hasn’t lost this seat since 2004. Also, Karnataka votes differently for parliament and assembly elections. What makes you confident of a win?

In the past elections, there was no alliance between Congress and JDS. In 2014, of the 8 MLA constituencies in this LS seat, three were held by BJP and Congress each and two by JDS. Today Congress has five, JDS two and BJP only one. Yes there maybe some divergence in voting patterns, but if you look at the Congress and JDS votes put together, we have nearly a 2.5 lakh votes edge. Even if there is some change, I expect to offset by getting some BJP votes.

