Lok Sabha elections 2019: I want to send a message that someone can challenge the NCP, says Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of Shiv Sena

Shivaji Adhalrao, known in his constituency as Shivajiaro, is the archetypical small-town self-achiever, mirroring the dynamic growth of Shirur, from where he has been sitting member of Parliament for the last 1 years.

Adhalrao hails from a small village Landewadi, in Ambegaon taluka, Pune district, and did not get an education due to his family’s economic condition. He worked as a car washer, vegetable seller, office boy and then, attending night school on his own, educated himself and formed his own IT company, Dynalog India Private Limited, which as of 2018 boasted a Rs 200 crore turnover. Dynalog also boasts a global clientele list. Adhalrao has also lived in the slums of Mumbai.

This time, Adhalrao will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the fourth time.

Why did you join politics despite being successful in the IT industry? Why the Shiv Sena and not the NCP?

I am from Landewadi village, but shifted for employment to Mumbai. When I got settled in business and was able to earn enough, I started a school in my own village. I faced a lot of trouble to get an education. Future generations in the village will not face the same problem. This school became a good social initiative and people used to come me to discuss various problems. After that, I became friends with NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, who, at the time, was Sharad Pawar’s personal assistant. Walse Patil introduced me to Pawar. Pawar promised to give me responsibility at the national level, but Walse Patil expressed some unhappiness over it. Later, Pawar also expressed his negative views about giving me a Lok Sabha ticket. In the meantime, the Shiv Sena leaders contacted me and I joined the Shiv Sena. In my first election, I just wanted to give a message that someone can challenge the NCP in Pune district; but, with citizens’ support, I won that election and the victory continued.

Voters in Shirur are unhappy with the airport being shifted out of Chakan. It has affected the economy of your constituency.

The Opposition is misguiding voters. I did not oppose the international airport, but my issue was that while building the airport, land owners should get justice. The airport was shifted to Purandar because of technical reasons. Airport Authority of India did not get enough land at Chakan; all proposed lands technically failed. The Congress-NCP government got this report in 2013, but they did not disclose it. I got this information in 2017 under the Right to Information Act. Opposition is targeting me for not bringing the airport to Chakan, but is it possible that the government machinery can only listen to me? Also, do the local citizens really want to sell their lands and go somewhere else?

The bullock cart races are a big emotional issue is and voters feel that Adhalrao failed to restart it? If Tamil Nadu can restart ‘jalli kattu’, why not in Maharashtra?

It is me who is fighting the legal and political battle to restart the bullock cart races. Our government is trying to prove that bullocks can be use for racing safely. Supporting documents are prepared. The case is pending in the Supreme Court and we are hoping that the races start very soon. Before making allegations, opposition parties should talk about what they have done for it.

Chakan and Ranjangaon, in your constituency, face the problem of local goons. Do you think that this affects development?

It’s true that there is some trouble to the industries, mainly small scale and medium-scale industries. It’s good that you raised this issue. Please go and check the police record and see who the people are, involved in it. Most of the cases are against NCP office bearers and their workers. It should be stopped as industries are the growth engines of the area.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:25 IST