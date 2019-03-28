Lok Sabha Elections 2019: JKNNP’s Bhim Singh poorest candidate, BJP’s Jugal Kishore richest in Jammu seat

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, with assets worth Rs 84,000, is the poorest Lok Sabha candidate in Jammu.

According to the affidavit he submitted while filing his papers, 78-year-old Bhim Singh, a masters in law from London University, has Rs 30,000 cash and a bank deposit of Rs 16,000. He has also inherited two acres of land, valued at Rs 38,000, at Ramnagar. Surprisingly, his wife Jaimala has no assets. His rivals, Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP, Congress ‘heavyweight’ Raman Bhalla and Dogra Swabhimaan Sanghthan president Choudhary Lal Singh, are much richer.

Choudhary Lal Singh’s affidavit shows he has Rs1,50,000 cash, bank deposits of Rs 22,83,796 and gold jewellery worth Rs 4,70,000. His household articles are valued at Rs 5 lakh.

Lal Singh has also taken bank loan and owes Rs 16.50 lakh to Allahabad Bank.

His wife Kanta Andotra has Rs 1,75,000 cash and bank deposit of Rs 22,48,871. She also has gold jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh and owns non-agricultural land at Karlah and a residential building at Marheen village, valued at Rs10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

Also Read | Rebel Lal Singh may upset BJP applecart in Jammu, Udhampur

Raman Bhalla has Rs 1,90,000 cash and bank deposits of Rs 3,47,797. He has invested Rs 1,30,000 in bonds and insurance policies .and owns three vehicles —a Mahindra Scorpio valued at Rs 15,00,000, Fortunner valued at Rs 10,00,000 and Mahindra Scorpio valued at Rs 1,00,000.

Bhalla also has gold jewellery valued at Rs 3,30,000 and owns commercial buildings on two kanals of land at Barrian village valued at Rs 50 lakh as well as a residential building at Deeli village valued at Rs 2 crore. A house he owns at Jammu ‘s Gandhi Nagar is worth Rs 40 lakh. He owes Rs 49,84,083 in loans and dues to banks and financial institutions. His wife Indra Bhalla has Rs 2,78,000 cash, and has invested Rs 43,000 in bonds/insurance policies. She also possesses 390 gram gold, valued at Rs 11.70 lakh, and 550 grams silver, valued at Rs 20,000.

Indra also owns 13 kanals of non-agricultural land at Sunjwan, which is valued at Rs 40 lakh, a residential building at Deeli village worth Rs 1.25 crore and 12 marlas of land at Gandhi Nagar, valued at Rs 80 lakh.

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma has a cash of Rs 1,35,600, bank deposit of Rs 4,81,907 and has invested Rs 90.30 lakh in bonds and insurance policies.

Kishore owns a Santro car valued at Rs 4,01,300, a tipper valued at Rs 22.78 lakh and five tolas of gold worth Rs 1.60 lakh. The BJP MP has also invested Rs 13.50 lakh in Himgiri Infrastructure Private Limited in Himachal Pradesh and owns 16 kanal, 3 marlas of agricultural land at Bajalta, Dhammi and Kharta Kishanpur, having a current market value of Rs 1.06 crore.

Sharma also has a non-agricultural plot at Housing Colony, Udhampur, which is valued at Rs 60 lakh and a commercial building at Kishanpur Kharta valued at Rs 2.84 crore. He, however, owes Rs 34.53 crore as loans and dues to banks/financial institutions.

His wife Usha Sharma, a businesswoman, has a cash of Rs 1,85,000 and bank deposits of Rs1,88,379.43. She has made investment of Rs 50 lakh in bonds/ insurance policies and owns 50 tolas of gold valued at Rs16 lakh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All you need to know about Jammu and Kashmi

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 14:49 IST