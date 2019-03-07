Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All you need to know Jammu and Kashmir before 2019 polls

Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s rule since December last year and elections in the restive state have not been held for long now.

Governor’s rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 19, 2018, after the state plunged into a political crisis when the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government was reduced to a minority as the 25-member BJP in the state withdrew its support.

The governor dissolved the 87-member state assembly on November 21 last year after the Peoples Democratic Party, supported by the Congress and arch-rivals National Conference, tried to stake claim to form the government.

When the governor’s rule expired on December 19, 2018, President’s rule was imposed in the state as under the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no provision for extension of governor’s rule.

* Ruling party/coalition in the state: Presidential rule

* Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: Six

* Party wise break-up of Lok Sabha seats: PDP 1, BJP 2, NC 1, Ladakh BJP MP resigned. Ladakh MP Thupsan Chewang resigned from his seat citing personnel reason however, BJP leaders said that he was demanding Union territory status for Ladakh.

Anantnag seat is also vacant. It got vacant after PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti resigned and took oath as the chief minister in 2016. She contested the assembly elections and due to violence the polls couldn’t be held there in 2016 and seat remains vacant till date.

* Number of voters in the state: 78,50,671

* Voter turnout in 2014: NA

* Number of assembly seats: 87

* Party wise break-up of assembly seats: PDP-28, BJP-25, NC-15, Congress-12, People’s Conference-2

* Key leaders across parties: Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress ) Sajjad Lone (People’s Conference), Jitendra Singh (BJP)

* Key issues: Article 35A, restoration of autonomy self-rule, rights to west Pakistan Refugees, the return of power projects.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:17 IST