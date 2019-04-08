Lok Sabha elections 2019: Joshi and Sule go vote shopping in Market Yard

Congress candidate Mohan Joshi and NCP candidate from Baramati, Supriya Sule, went to Market Yard early on Sunday morning. Market Yard opens on Sunday and is often packed with vegetable and fruit vendors, traders and buyers early in the morning.

Joshi and Sule staged a padyatra (walked) in Market Yard stopping to speak with as many people as possible.

In the evening, Joshi participated in a two-wheeler rally organised by Congress leader Abhay Chhajed, starting from Dandekar bridge to Teen Hatti chowk in Chavannagar on Satara road.

RAJ THACKERAY RALLY, PRIYANKA ROAD SHOW

After the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) public rally in Mumbai on Saturday, the Pune unit of the Congress also wants Raj Thackeray to hold a rally in the city.

Senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar said, “If Raj Thackeray holds rally in Pune, it will definitely create positive impact for us. We are also trying to get Priyanka Gandhi’s road show in Pune,” Pawar said.

Pune votes in the Lok Sabha polls on April 23.

While MNS is not fighting the polls, Raj Thackeray, at his rally in Shivaji park, Thackeray said he was not averse to Congress president Rahul Gandhi becoming prime minister. “Since we have seen Modi’s tenure, there should not be any problem in giving Rahul Gandhi a chance,” Raj Thackeray said.

