Kinnar Akhara’s Bhawani Maa to contest from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat on AAP ticket

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared Bhawani Maa of Kinnar Akhada as its candidate from the Allahabad Parliamentary seat, on Friday.

Bhawani Maa is Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar and its North India in-charge.

A decision to this effect was taken by AAP on Friday, following a meeting held earlier between Bhawani Maa and AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in New Delhi.

Sanjay Singh also tweeted in this regard, even as the party declared the candidature for three seats including Ajit Sonkar is the candidate from Lalganj (Azamgarh), Anju Saini from Sambhal and Ashutosh Brahmachari from Kanpur Dehat. Of the three candidates announced earlier – Yogesh Dahiya from Saharanpur, Shweta Sharma from GB Nagar and Satish C Sharma from Aligarh – the nomination of Shweta Sharma was rejected. Singh termed the cancellation as a conspiracy.

Bhawani Maa, speaking from New Delhi, said, “The central government introduced a transgender bill and in it, Kinnars were made beggars. We resisted the bill and its provisions but no one listened to our demands. Hence, I decided to contest elections to raise a voice with the party (AAP) that supported us,” adding: “We wish to raise the voice of our community in this election as we are not beggars but we work hard to earn livelihood and have a right to education and good living just like others.” “I want to thank the top leadership of AAP that has shown faith in me by declaring me as a party candidate to contest from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat,” Bhawani Maa said.

“I also wish to express my gratitude towards the residents of Prayagraj who have given us so much love and respect and wanted us to enter politics by contesting from Prayagraj,” Bhawani Maa said.

Earlier, news was doing the rounds that the head and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, will contest from Allahabad and Bhawani Maa from Phulpur.

Sources say that Tripathi had also met the top leaders of a few national parties including the Congress in New Delhi for a ticket. But later, Tripathi changed her decision of contesting in the Lok Sabha election.

Listing priorities, Bhawani Maa said, “Naali agar gandi hai to use theek se saaf karne ke liye naali mein utarna padega. Isi tarah, yadi rajniti gandi ho gayi hai aur use saaf karna hai to rajniti mein utarna padega. (If a drain is dirty, then, to clean it properly, it is essential to get down in it. Similarly, if politics has become dirty, to clean politics, it is essential to get into it).”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 12:36 IST