Kota poll office takes Bollywood route to increase voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections

‘Ek baar jo maine vote daalne ki commitment kar li, toh uske baad to main khud ki bhi nahi sunta’. This parody of the dialogue from Salman Khan-starrer movie “Wanted” will be part of the Kota district election office’s contest aimed at increasing voters’ turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

Under its Bollywood Tarana contest, the district election office has prepared five prototypes based on famous Hindi film dialogues to give an idea to the contestants for inventing new slogans to create awareness among voters.

Among other parodies from famous Hindi dialogues are ‘Tussi jaa rahe ho, tusi matdaan karke jao’ and ‘Anjali hum ek baar jeete, ek baar marte hai, aur panch saal ke liye sarkar bhi ek baar hi chunte hai’ (film Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai), ‘Mujhe matdan se rokna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai’ (film Don) and ‘Aapne vote kiya to all is well’ (film Three Idiots).

Commenting on the initiative, Kota district election officer Dr Muktanand Agarwal said, “We have launched ‘SVEEP — Bollywood Tarana contest, in which contestants are being asked to coin voter awareness slogans based on Hindi films under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.”

Contestants will have to also tell the name of the film on whose dialogue they have made voter awareness slogan and also the original dialogue. The first prize of the contest is Rs 5,000, second prize is Rs 3,000 and third prize is Rs 2,000. Contestants have been asked to send their entries before April 5. The participant should a registered voter, residing in Kota for last 6 months. Government servants are prohibited from taking part in the contest.

For increasing voter awareness for the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Kota district administration has launched ‘Otter for Voter’ campaign, under which a cartoon series on election mascot, Otter, would create awareness among voters, said Dr Muktanand Agarwal, district election officer.

Apart from crocodiles and ghariyals, the Chambal Ghariyal Sanctuary is known for otters, which is also the district animal of Kota. The district election office of Kota has introduced ‘Otter for voter’ campaign keeping this in view. “Intension is to create voter awareness for Lok Sabha polls in creative and interesting manner. So, ‘Otter for Voter’ campaign has been launched,” said Dr Agarwal.

