Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Bhilwara, the way to a polling booth is through food

Next time you eat out in a restaurant or hotel in Bhilwara district, you may be told by waiters to vote for the Lok Sabha election on April 29. If you order food online, the delivery boy will also tell you the same when he lands at your doorstep with your order.

The Bhilwara district election office has decided to increase voter turnout through food. It has designed stickers, table calendars and posters as part of the SVEEP (systematic voters’ education and electoral participation) activity.

“We decided to do something different than the usual SVEEP activities. People of Bhilwara love to eat out, so we decided to focus our attention to food,” said Tina Dabi, sub-divisional magistrate (City), Bhilwara, who has designed the campaign.

“When people go to a restaurant or a café, there will be a calendar on their table with our message, the menu card will also have the same message, and when the waiter hands them the bill, he or she will say it’s your wish if you give me tip or not, but please don’t forget to cast your vote,” she added.

Dabi, who was the topper of civil services examination in 2015, has been holding talks with restaurants and hotels for some days and the programme rolled out this Monday.

“As City SDM, I did my own research about what really attracts people of this city, and found out that with the gastronomic culture taking over the country, food brings people together. So we decided to bring the food culture together with motivating people to vote,” she said.

A poster asking voters to exercise their franchise in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara town. ( HT Photo )

The campaign also covers street food corners, including chaat corners, and milk booths. Two big grocery stores in the city have also come on board for the campaign to motivate people to exercise their right to vote.

Some of slogans of this campaign are: Khaye chaat aur poori, par vote dena bhi hai zaroori (eat chaat or poori but it’s necessary to vote); pizza burger jam kar khayein, par vote dena bhool na jayein (eat pizza burger to your fill, but don’t forget to vote); pet bhar khayein, chalo vote dekar aayein (eat until you are full, let’s go and vote); and peeye Saras ka taza doodh, vote dene jaayein polling booth (drink fresh Saras milk, go to polling booth to vote).

Zomato, the online food application, has recently started operations in Bhilwara. The service has partnered with the district administration for the SVEEP activity centered on food. “We have trained their delivery boys to motive people for voting when they land at their doorstep with food order,” Dabi said.

Bhilwara district election officer Rajendra Bhatt said the SVEEP campaign around food is a novel concept and is likely to have a good impact of voter turnout in Bhilwara on April 29.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:47 IST