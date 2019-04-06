Lok Sabha elections 2019: MNS chief Raj Thackeray to rally against BJP today

A year after giving the call for a ‘Modi-Mukt Bharat’, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will give a detailed account of his campaign against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha polls during his annual Gudi Padwa rally on Saturday.

While the MNS will not contest, Thackeray will address six rallies for senior leaders from the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine, without sharing the stage with their leaders. The rallies will be held at Solapur (Congress’ Sushil Kumar Shinde), Baramati (NCP’s Supriya Sule), Nashik (NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal), Maval (NCP’s Parth Pawar) and Nanded (Congress’ Ashok Chavan). In Mumbai, the MNS chief will canvass for Congress’ Milind Deora (Mumbai South), actor Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North) and Priya Dutt (Mumbai North Central), said an MNS leader.

“We will campaign for them and they will leave a couple of seats for us in the Assembly polls,” said an MNS leader. “His support is crucial,” said an NCP leader.

