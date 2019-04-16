Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Out on furlough, Ajay Chautala to join JJP poll campaign

The Tihar jail administration on Monday granted 21-day furlough to Ajay Chautala, the elder son of Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala. Both are serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment case.

Ajay had floated the Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) in December last year after his father and party chief Om Prakash Chautala, expelled him and both his (Ajay’s) sons Dushyant and Digvijay from the INLD. On April 12, the JJP forged an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Interacting with mediapersons in New Delhi after getting the furlough, on the various issues pertaining to JJP candidates, Ajay said it was the party core committee’s call to decide on the candidates. This committee would be holding a meeting on Tuesday, he added. To another question, Ajay said the JJP’s alliance with AAP would benefit the former because of the substantial work AAP had done in Delhi.

Meanwhile, JJP leaders said that Ajay would spend time with his family and party supporters for the next 21 days. They held that since the furlough was unconditional, he would also be able to campaign for the party.

On Saturday last week, the Delhi government had opposed in the high court the parole plea of INLD chief OP Chautala who had sought parole for three months to spend time with his critically ill wife. The government held that he had earlier abused the liberty granted to him and would do so again.

The next date of hearing on the plea is April 25.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 13:39 IST