Lok Sabha Elections 2019:Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi launches online crowdfunding campaign

Sitting Patiala MP and Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi has launched an online as well as people-to-people crowdfunding campaign for his Lok Sabha elections campaign.

Gandhi, who has formed his outfit Nawan Punjab Party which is part of PDA, has appealed the people, especially those from his constituency, to contribute to fund his campaign, irrespective of the amount.

Dr Gandhi said, “I want people to help me financially to fight against the traditional parties that are funded by crony capitalists. I will not accept any corporate funding as it is against my principles. I decided to go for crowdfunding to ensure transparency. We will also disclose the exact amount incurred on contesting the election. We have been getting phenomenal response from not only Patiala but across Punjab.”

“Fighting an election is tough for a person like me. I still run support my family by running my clinic. It has been little less than a month since I launched this drive,” he added.

On Wednesday, Sangrur MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Bhagwant Mann, too, had appealed to people to fund his poll campaign through a video on Facebook.

In 2014, Gandhi defeated threetime Congress MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur by a margin of 20,929 votes.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:04 IST