Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi to hold rally in Solapur, not Baramati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally at Akluj in Solapur on April 17, instead of the earlier plan for an event at Baramati in Pune, from where Supriya Sule, sitting MP and daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, is contesting the polls.

The two leaders have been involved in a war of words over the past few days. Modi was expected to hold a rally at Baramati on April 10, known as Pawar’s home turf. It is also considered the NCP’s bastion for several decades. The NCP chief was a six-term MP from the seat till 2009. Sule is an MP from the seat since 2009 and is looking for a third consecutive term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kanchan Kul as its candidate for the polls. She is the wife of Rahul Kul, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) MLA from Daund Assembly constituency. The RSP is one of allies of the BJP in the state.

Kul is expected to give Sule a tough fight. In 2014, RSP chief Mahadev Jankar, who was contesting against Sule, had brought down her victory margin to 69,719 votes from over 3.36 lakh votes in 2009.

The state BJP unit was expecting that Modi’s rally would help in consolidation of votes, making party’s poll prospects better than 2014 in Baramati.

The state BJP unit has clarified that a Modi rally in Akluj (Solapur) will help three candidates of the party. State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said their strategy is to cover maximum constituencies and the PM’s rallies have been planned accordingly. “Modiji’s rally at Akluj will impact three constituencies at a time — Baramati, Madha and Solapur, which is why the party is holding a rally there,” Bhandari said, denying any plan for Modi’s rally in Baramati.

Modi, while addressing a gathering at Baramati in 2015, had said that Pawar held his hand and taught him to walk in his early days in Gujarat.

In 2014, the NCP had declared unsolicited support to stabilise the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in the state.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 07:49 IST