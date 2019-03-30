Lok sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi says Congress will employ rural youth for green push

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if the party is voted to power, then lakhs of rural youngsters will be employed in gram sabhas to improve the environment.

He tweeted that the country needs to repair and restore its water bodies, and regenerate wasteland and degraded land.

“We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment,” Gandhi said, adding that the Congress’s manifesto will focus on jobs creation, address agrarian distress, and strengthen education and health sectors.

To this, minister of state for external affairs VK Singh asked Gandhi to “shed light on the cost estimates” of the scheme and clarify if it includes the “Jayanthi tax” — a phrase previously used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to attack the Congress-led UPA government over alleged corruption in the environment ministry.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma hit out at the central government, saying that the country has suffered due to mismanagement of the Indian economy and “reckless” decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the past five years, India’s economy has been “gasping” instead of “galloping,” Sharma said, adding: “The government is destroying the credibility of Indian data by embellishing the data, fudging numbers and inflating figures...”

The Congress spokesperson said that PM Modi should be held accountable for destroying millions of jobs and “answer for a hasty imposition of a flawed GST (Goods and Services Tax) model”.

“How can you keep on claiming that we are the fastest growing (economy) by not creating jobs but by destroying them. There is a huge contradiction.”

Reiterating Gandhi’s promise to scrap government think tank Niti Aayog and bring back the Planning Commission, Sharma said, “Fudging of the data is not going to help. NITI Aayog’s job is not meant to embellish numbers and fudge the country’s data.

Sharma also urged the prime minister to “stop misusing” the country’s armed forces for political gains. In an apparent reference to the Balakot air strike, PM Modi said at a rally in Assam’s Moran that only the Congress and terrorists are not happy with the BJP after the government took action against militants.

Finalising PR Firm

Percept limited may emerge as the frontrunner to bag the multi crore campaign for the Congress party in the elections. The party has already finalised Silverpush to handle its digital campaign. The search is on for an agency to handle the physical media space.

(With HTC inputs)

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 23:55 IST