Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Replaced by Congress in Maharajganj, Amarmani’s daughter keen to contest

After the Congress replaced her on the Maharajganj seat, former minister and east UP strongman Amar Mani Tripathi’s daughter Tanushree Tripathi said she wished to contest on the seat, either as the candidate of a party or as an independent.

The Congress had announced her candidature on Thursday night but replaced her with TV journalist Supriya Srinet on Friday. Before that, Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) had named her as its candidate from Maharajganj.

While the Congress confirmed her replacement, PSPL said she was their party’s candidate for the seat.

“None of the two parties (the Congress and the PSPL) took my consent before announcing my name as candidate on the seat,” Tanushree Tripathi said.

“All I can say is that I am determined to fight on this seat . If any party offers me the seat, then it’s ok otherwise I will contest as independent as people will vote for me, and not the party. I can assure you that we are going to repeat 2017 by winning the seat by a record margin,” she said.Tanushree was referring to the 2017 assembly election in which the extensive campaign by her and her younger sister Alankrita Tripathi led to the victory of their jailed brother Aman Mani Tripathi, who won as independent candidate by a margin of 32,000 votes. Currently, the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat is held by the BJP’s Pankaj Tripathi.

Aman Mani, who is now out on bail, was convicted in connection with the murder of his wife Sara, who was allegedly killed in a car accident in 2015. Tanushree’s father Amarmani Tripathi, a four- time former MLA from Nautanwa and mother Madhu Mani, have been serving life-term in connection with the murder of poetess Madumita Shukla.

Tanushree, a postgraduate from London, is all set to get married on April 20. Polling in Maharajganj is scheduled on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 10:57 IST