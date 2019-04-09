Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Republican Party of India to support Barne, demand Pimpri assembly seat in return

On Sunday, Shiv Sena candidate from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, Shrirang Barne, held a meeting with local leaders and corporators of the Republican Party of India (RPI), seeking for their support. RPI leaders assured their full support to Barne,however, demanded the Pimpri assembly seat in return.

Recently, in Mumbai, Republican Party of India (RPI-A) president, and minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athavale, held a meeting with party workers and ordered them work for candidates of the Sena-BJP alliance in every constituency.

“We discussed their problems. As of now local RPI leaders are ready to work with us, however, they are demanding the Pimpri assembly seat. This will be decided on by our senior party leaders,” said Barne.

“I have already instructed all my party workers to support NDA candidates. If there is any problem at the Pimpri level, then I have to check on it, but I assure you that all over Maharashtra, RPI is supporting the NDA candidates,” said Ramdas Athavale.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 15:00 IST