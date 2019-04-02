Lok Sabha elections 2019- ‘There should be some limit to the lies’: Tejashwi Yadav’s tweet attack before PM Modi’s Bihar rallies

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Lok Sabha election rallies in Bihar’s Gaya and Jamui, pulling him on the promises he made to the state during the last general polls.

Prime Minister Modi will address two back-to-back rallies in Gaya and Jamui, which have witnessed several violent Maoist incidents in the recent past, on Tuesday. Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal(United) chief Nitish Kumar will also campaign for the Lok Sabha election from Gaya with the Prime Minister.

“Modi ji is coming to Gaya once again. Prime Minister @narendramodi, listen to the speech that you gave the last time when you were in Gaya carefully. I am sure you will be embarrassed. Does one exaggerate so much? There should be some limit to the lies, Prime Minister,” Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

Sir, Remember what you had promised to Bihar and people of Bihar in 2014 & 2015. Also don’t forget it’s your own NDA govt in Bihar for last 15 years in leadership of U-Turn Chacha (The DNA CM).



“Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, Just reminding what you had promised to Bihar & Bihari’s on 10-03-2014 in Purnea. You promised to give Bihar- * Special Status * Special Package *Special Attention Before visiting Bihar & to befool Bihari’s again first see the MIRROR & answer thyself,” he wrote.

Bihar’s opposition alliance has announced a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha elections and the RJD, the senior partner, will contest 19 of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress party will fight in nine under the arrangement.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from Gaya. The BJP has not fielded any candidate from either Gaya or Jamui constituencies, which will vote on April 11. The BJP’s ally JD(U) has fielded Vijay Kumar Manjhi from Gaya and the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP’s) Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui.

Polling in the eastern state will be held in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 09:48 IST