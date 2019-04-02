Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nitish Kumar to launch JD(U) campaign with NDA rally

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar will begin campaigning for the national polls from Gaya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

JD (U) spokesman Ajay Alok said Kumar will launch his campaign across Bihar after the public meeting he will address along with Modi in Gaya.

The campaigning will begin days after JD (U) vice president, Prashant Kishor, on Friday said he will not be looking after the party’s campaign. He said RCP Singh has been given the responsibilities of poll management and campaign.

Alok dismissed reports of a rift with the JD (U). “There is no question of any rift between Kishor with Singh. Everyone is doing their own job.”

Kishor, too, insisted there was no rift even as he added he will not attend the rally in Gaya.

In an interview to News18 on Monday, Kumar said that Kishor remains a campaigner for the party. “He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot, but if he has any illusions, then it is up to him.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Kumar over his campaigning. “Less than 10 days [left] for the election. Where are you sitting? If the Opposition is not in the field, there is no fun in playing.”

