Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Time to replace both BJP and Congress, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday attacked both the BJP and the Congress while addressing a an election rally in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park. She said the Congress and the BJP have ruled ever since the country got Independence and both the parties have failed to ensure justice to Dalits and other weaker sections of society.

Mayawati said the BJP and the Congress have a “regressive and orthodox” approach towards minorities, Dalits, those from backward classes, the poor and farmers.

“If there was Bofors scam during the Congress regime then there is Rafale during the Modi government,” she said.

Several times during her address, the BSP chief targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said the ”chowkidar drama” won’t work any more. She also said that the people were fed up with the Modi government’s “jumlabaazi”.

She sought votes for Satveer Nagar, the BSP-SP-RLD alliance candidate from Gautam Budh Nagar.

She also told the gathering that she had a special connection with the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“I have a special connection with Gautam Budh Nagar as it was named and developed during our government (in the state). We also built Gautam Budh University in the district,” said Mayawati.

“Previous governments, both at the Centre and state didn’t do anything to develop the district. Before our government came, land mafias were active in the district and were buying land for peanuts. They wanted to make Gautam Budh Nagar a hell,” said Mayawati.

Defending her decision to build, statues of Dalit icons, including herself in Noida and other parts of the state, Mayawati said, “Big politicians have memorials near Raj Ghat in Delhi, so our party decided to come up with Dalit Prerna Sthal across the Yamuna in Noida for icons from the Dalit and backward classes.”

The Supreme Court is hearing a PIL, which says the Mayawati government had used Rs 2,000 crore public money to build her statues and BSP’s symbols.

She said if her party comes to power at the centre, she will work towards the betterment of society’s weaker section.

“First, we have to stop Modi and BJP from coming to power. If we will come into power, we will not give ₹6,000 but permanent government and private jobs to people since that is the real solution to the problem of unemployment,” she said.

The BSP chief also asked the people to convince their relatives living in other districts of the state to vote for the BSP-SPRLD alliance.

She also introduced her nephew Akaash Anand on the stage during the rally.

