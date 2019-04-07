Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘TRS, Owaisi brothers working to destroy India’, says Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath invoked Lord Ram during his public meetings in Telangana on Sunday where he attacked the Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Hitting out at the TRS in Peddapalli, he said seemed as if they wanted to establish Nizam’s rule in Telangana and make people their slaves.

“We should not let TRS conspiracies be successful in any condition. This entire area is filled with the memories of Purushottam Ram as he spent a significant period of his exile in these areas and that is why I felt joyous visiting this land,” Adityanath said amid applause.

Referring to the resolution passed by the Telangana legislature seeking its nod to increase reservations for Muslims in jobs and education from the current 4% to 12%, Adityanath said Muslim reservation was unconstitutional.

He lauded the Modi government, saying it provided 10% quota to the upper castes on economic criterion.

“In the coming general elections of the country, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has come with the vision of “Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas,” Yogi said in another public meeting in Yellareddy.

“While the Congress has sided with traitors, the TRS has come together with Owaisi brothers. You can understand, it is a negative direction where there is no development and they want to take India to the path of destruction,” he said.

Adityanath also alleged that the UPA government ‘failed’ the armed forces by not allowing them to act against terrorists and said the hands of the scientists were tied earlier.

“Today under the BJP government, there have been surgical strikes in Myanmar, Pakistan border, and terrorist camps were destroyed through air strikes,” he said.

Adityanath said the TRS government did not waive the loans of farmers, nor did it get drinking water for every village in the state under the Bhagirathi scheme of the central government.

They had not succeeded in giving employment here too, he said.

Adityanath alleged the ‘Owaisi brothers’ were the biggest “mafia”, who are working to destroy the security of India, along with TRS. He claimed both the Congress and the TRS indulged in appeasement politics and hence would have to be rejected.

He appealed to the people to support the BJP and ensure a huge victory for its candidates.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 23:53 IST