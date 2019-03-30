Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Vote, click a selfie, and get an award in Kaushambi

Casting vote will not just bring about a change but may also get you an award.

At least in Kaushambi.

Here district magistrate Manish Verma has taken an innovative step to motivate voters and increase the voting percentage in his district.

In the campaign to increase voting percentage named ‘Hum Matdan Karenge’, Verma has urged voters to upload their selfies with their kin on social sites after casting their votes or send them to WhatsApp numbers of concerned officials. After being examined, the best top ten selfies will be awarded by the district administration.

With a message to people to ensure that they cast their votes on May 6, district magistrate Manish Verma himself has uploaded his selfie on facebook and twitter with his wife displaying their index finger.

Verma said that the selfies should be posted on facebook page of Lok Sabha Nirvachan Kaushambi or DM twitter page. Voters after taking selfies with their wife or family members may also send them to the concerned officials on WhatsApp. The hard copy of the selfie may also be handed over at the office of Chief Development Officer or DIOS office. The voters should ensure that their names and addresses are attached.

