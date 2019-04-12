Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ‘We lost in 2014 because of our own mistakes’

Sushilkumar Shinde has been Congress’ most prominent Dalit face. The senior Congressman is a former chief minister of Maharashtra and has served in various capacities at the centre. After losing at the polls in 2014, Shinde is cautious this time, for the 2019 elections. In an interaction with Yogesh Joshi, he Shinde explains why.

You have been campaigning hard. How do you view the contest?

I have been trying to reach out to every voter. These people have supported me through 40 years. I can see people want to vote for me again, after the 2014 defeat.

What do you say about the BJP and VBA nominees. Are they posing a major challenge?

On one hand the BJP candidate is indulging in politics of religion, the other candidate is more into caste politics. For me, everyone is the same. I am fighting this election on the plank of secularism and development.

Last time (2014), you lost the elections. The Congress too faced a debacle.

We lost the elections because of our own mistakes. While our government worked hard and took steps that helped all sections of society, we did not strongly respond to allegations levelled by opposition. Things have changed this time. The BJP is at the receiving end. Whenever there were allegations, we took action. On the other hand, BJP has not acted against anyone despite serious charges.

Your party has termed the Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA as the BJP’s B-team.

He is a vote katua (vote-eater). Previously, too, Ambedkar did the same thing. This is his track record. However, I don’t think, it will affect our chances in Solapur and the rest of the state.

How do you asses Modi government’s work?

The Modi government has been one of the worse in the last many years. It has divided people on religious lines. The corruption has increased to unprecedented levels. On the other hand, Congress is totally secure.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 14:14 IST