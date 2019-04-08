‘Many from my family have been PMs, but...’: Varun Gandhi praises PM Modi

Sultanpur MP and BJP’s Pilibhit candidate Varun Gandhi has stated that no prime minister has brought glory to India like Narendra Modi, not even those belonging to his family.

“Vajpayeeji was from a normal family but had never seen abject poverty. Modiji is from an economically weaker family. Honestly speaking, some people of my family have also been prime ministers but the honour that Prime Minister Modi has brought to the country hasn’t been seen in the long past,” said Varun while addressing a gathering at Rampura Fakira village of Pooranpur block of Pilibhit district on Sunday.

Gandhi said there was not a single spot of corruption on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that’s why people were again going to choose him as their “chowkidar”.

“No one can point a figure at our prime minister,” he added.

“Within six months (of entering politics), you start facing allegations of corruption. But our PM is spotless... he is living for the country,” he said.

“The party has expressed faith in me and my mother,” he said about his being fielded from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Maneka Gandhi is the sitting MP from the Pilibhit seat. This time, she has switched her seat with her son and will be contesting from Sultanpur.

Launching an attack on Samjawadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Varun said he is now paying for his sins.

“No one can forget the atrocities he carried out on Ram bhakts (in Ayodhya). Now, he is paying for his sins as his son (Akhilesh Yadav) has shown him the exit door (from the party),” said Varun.

‘Fatichar’ remark on SP candidate

Varun invited the SP-BSP coalition’s ire by calling its candidate Hemraj Verma a ‘fatichar’ (worthless).

During his speech, he said: “Mere saamne ek fatichar admi lad raha hai jo ek baar vidhayak aur mantri banaa toh lakhpati ho gaya. Pehle chappal me ched hote the, ab 1 lakh ke joote pehen raha hai (A worthless person is contesting against me. He became a millionaire soon after being elected as an MLA and then becoming a minister. Earlier, his slippers used to have holes, now he wears shoes worth 1 lakh”, said Varun Gandhi.

Following the statement, the SP-BSP have decided to lodge a complaint against Varun Gandhi.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 19:55 IST