Lok Sabha Elections 2019: When BSP’s Mayawati contested from Haridwar seat twice, and lost

The Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Haridwar seat, from where party supremo Mayawati had unsuccessfully tried twice to enter the Lower House of Parliament.

According to an alliance deal with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttarakhand, the BSP is fighting from four seats -- Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Almora. The SP was to contest from Pauri, but did not field a candidate.

Mayawati had contested the 1987 Lok Sabha by-election from the Haridwar constituency, which came into existence in 1977. In the 10th general election held in 1991, she again contested from the seat. She lost both the times.

Senior BSP leaders and journalists said Mayawati was trying to establish herself politically at that time by contesting from western Uttar Pradesh. Before contesting the 1987 by-election from Haridwar, she had lost from Kairana in western UP in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. She had got 44,445 votes and was placed third, according to election commission data.

After the death of the then Haridwar MP Sunder Lal, a bypoll was held in the seat in 1987. Mayawati and another Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan (Janata Dal) were in the fray, but both lost to Congress candidate Ram Singh. Mayawati lost by 23,978 votes, but Paswan couldn’t save his deposit. Two years later, Paswan won from the Hajipur parliamentary seat in Bihar with a world record margin of over 5 lakh votes.

In 1991 Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati secured 4.28% votes from the Haridwar seat, coming fourth after BJP’s Ram Singh (205182), Janata Dal’s Dharam Singh (197985), and Congress’ Jag Pal Singh (77832).

Columnist and former principal of SMJN college Padam Singh Chauhan said Mayawati was active and desperate to win from Haridwar. Citing big crowds at her election rallies, Chauhan said her popularity among Dalits, Muslims and women of all castes was evident way back in 1987 election.

BSP leader and former zila panchayat chairperson Chaudhary Rajendra Singh said Mayawati’s rise to success in Indian politics can be attributed to her contests from Haridwar, though she lost.

Teerth purohit Aviksiht Raman said, “I remember her rally in Roorkee in 1987, where she spoke on untouchability, her political guru Kanshi Ram’s vision and issues related to upper caste-Dalit-Muslim-farmers and labourers.”

Raman added, “She was quite vociferous over neglect of the poor and Dalits by the Congress and other parties. She focused more on rural Haridwar belt, which is dominated by Dalit-minority population.”

In the 2014 general election, the BSP secured 13% votes in Haridwar and 14% in 2009.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:51 IST