My Nation My Vote: Government needs to improve its healthcare facilities, says Dr Sanjay Pathare medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

Issues related to the agriculture sector - farmer’s financial security, quality of education, unemployment, road safety and national health policy should be looked into

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 07, 2019 16:26 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
Dr Sanjay Pathare medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune(HT/PHOTO)

Dr Sanjay Pathare, 44, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

Have I voted in the past elections?

Yes. I voted with enthusiasm.

What issues have mattered to me in the past?

In the past, the issues that concerned me were corruption and foreign policy.

What issues matter to me today?

Issues related to the agriculture sector - farmer’s financial security, quality of education, unemployment, road safety and national health policy should be looked into. Also, gross domestic product (GDP) share needs an upward revision and necessary steps should be taken for the same. The government needs to improve its healthcare facilities in terms of quality of care, technology upgradation among others.

