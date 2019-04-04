‘My truest friend… take care of him’: Priyanka’s emotional message on Rahul Gandhi

Soon after Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted an emotional message while tweeting his picture on Thursday calling Gandhi her ‘truest friend’.

“My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down,” Priyanka, who is two years younger to the Congress president, said.

Earlier, the Congress president, who is also contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, filed his nomination papers from Wayanad and followed it up with a roadshow amid huge crowds thronging the streets. Priyanka Gandhi, who accompanied her brother, figured prominently in posters and hoardings that greeted them.

The Congress president has also in the past spoken about his relation with his sister and how they shared a strong bond.

Rahul Gandhi has become the third member of the Gandhi family to select a second seat from south India. His grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi had contested from Chikmagalur in Karnataka in 1978 and his mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi fought from Bellary in the same state in 1998.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:16 IST