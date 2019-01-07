Naidu steps up grand alliance efforts, to meet top opposition leaders in Delhi Tuesday

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said he is going to New Delhi on Tuesday to step up his efforts to stitch up an grand alliance against the BJP at the national level. His latest visit comes as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party indicated they have firmed up their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections without the Congress.

“I am going to Delhi tomorrow to meet important regional party leaders as part of my efforts to build an anti-BJP platform,” Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party president, said at an interaction with media at the Polvaram irrigation project site.

Asked whether he would meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, Naidu said he would seek their time and meet them, if possible.

The TDP chief is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and others.

Naidu’s Delhi visit comes in the wake of latest outburst against him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during video conferencing with BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Modi accused Naidu of nurturing Prime Ministerial ambitions though he had miserably failed to run his own state. He even alleged that the Andhra chief minister was “pushing the state into sunset with his corrupt administration to see his son rise”.

The Prime Minister also ridiculed Naidu’s efforts to build the grand alliance saying it was an alliance of “family-ruled parties”.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:03 IST