‘Focus on son’s rise will lead to state’s sunset’: Modi’s jibe at Andhra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was so fixated with the rise of his own son that he is creating an atmosphere for the sunset of the state.

“The chief minister is so fixated with the rise of his own son, he does not realise how his policies and corruption can lead to sunset of the state. To set the son, he’s creating atmosphere for the sunset of the state. His only priority is his own son. He has forgotten about the other sons and daughters of Andhra Pradesh,” Modi said.

Modi was addressing an interaction via video conferencing with BJP’s booth workers in Andhra Pradesh.

In his attack on the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Modi invoked former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao and referred to him as the true icon of Telugu pride.

At the same time, he said that this is not the first time that people in power in Andhra Pradesh are cheating people. “Those who have cheated NTR not once, but twice, what do you expect of them?” he said.

“Today those in power in Andhra Pradesh are so desperate to save their power that they betrayed Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back, for the second time,” he said, adding, “NTR never forgave Congress for hurting Telugu Pride and its betrayal of Telugu interests.”

“True tribute to NTR and what NTR stood for would be to vote out those who betrayed NTR’s values. Salute NTR’s memories and stand NTR’s legacy,” Modi said.

In a veiled criticism of the Andhra chief minister’s governance, Modi said, “Today I ask you, how is Telugu pride served by one family’s hold on power in AP? How is Telugu pride served by neglecting people and sacrificing their interests for power? How is Telugu pride served by lying and abusing Modi day and night just because you are worried you will lose power. How is Telugu pride served by daydreaming about becoming prime minister when you have failed as a CM.”

“Telugu pride can only be restored when you have respect for all the people of the state just like NTR did. Telugu pride can only be restored when you can speak for all the OBCs, the dalits, and tribals of Andhra Pradesh.

It can only be restored when you put the interests of AP above your own political interests and lust for power,” Modi said.

Modi invoked NTR once again and said that the former chief minister’s “dream of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be realized when every citizen of Andhra Pradesh enjoys the fruits of development and not just one family. Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be scripted by the youth power, of all Telugus.”

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:56 IST