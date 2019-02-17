Narendra Modi in Bihar live updates: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects

Prime Minister will Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various schemes, estimated to cost Rs 33,000 crore, at a public function to be held in Bihar’s Begusarai on February 17.

He will then head to Jharkhand lay foundation stone for hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamau and inaugurate a host of development schemes during his visit to the state, an official statement said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone online for four 500-bedded hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka, Palamau and Jamshedpur.

12:36 pm IST PM Modi reaches Bihar’s Barauni Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bihar’s Barauni. He will shortly lay found of development projects worth Rs 33,000 crore.





12:15 pm IST PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Jharkhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday lay foundation stone for hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamau and inaugurate a host of development schemes during his visit to the state, an official statement said. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone online for four 500-bedded hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka, Palamau and Jamshedpur. This apart, he will lay foundation stone for Hazaribagh urban line water supply scheme and rural drinking water supply -- four schemes for Hazaribagh and two for Ramgarh. Modi, who is scheduled to reach Hazaribagh at 2.30 pm, will also inaugurate the newly constructed building at the Women’s Engineering College in Ramgarh district.



