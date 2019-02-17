Narendra Modi in Bihar live updates: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects
Narendra Modi in Bihar, Jharkhand live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday visit Bihar and Jharkhand where he lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. Follow live updates here
-
12:36 pm IST
PM Modi reaches Bihar’s Barauni
-
12:15 pm IST
PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Jharkhand
-
11:45 am IST
Follow live updated here:
PM Modi reaches Bihar’s Barauni
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bihar’s Barauni. He will shortly lay found of development projects worth Rs 33,000 crore.
PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday lay foundation stone for hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamau and inaugurate a host of development schemes during his visit to the state, an official statement said.
The prime minister will lay the foundation stone online for four 500-bedded hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka, Palamau and Jamshedpur.
This apart, he will lay foundation stone for Hazaribagh urban line water supply scheme and rural drinking water supply -- four schemes for Hazaribagh and two for Ramgarh.
Modi, who is scheduled to reach Hazaribagh at 2.30 pm, will also inaugurate the newly constructed building at the Women’s Engineering College in Ramgarh district.
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi set to dole out Rs 33,000 projects in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various schemes, estimated to cost Rs 33,000 crore, at a public function to be held in Begusarai on February 17.
Work on major schemes to be launched at the programme include the long-awaited Patna metro rail project, costing about Rs 13,400 crore, construction of ammonia-urea complex at Barauni and extension of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipe network to Patna and Muzaffarpur. The Prime Minister will flag off a new weekly AC train between Patna and Ranchi via Hazaribag and inaugurate the city gas distribution of LPG for Patna.