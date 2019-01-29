Rahul Gandhi promises passage of Women’s Reservation Bill if Congress comes to power in 2019

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said that the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill will be a priority for the Congress if it comes to power after 2019 elections.

“We need more women candidates. The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. We want to see women in position of leadership,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress president sharpened his attack on Modi and said the PM spent “five years wasting country’s time by lying”. “Mr Narendra Modi has spent five years wasting India’s time telling one lie after another. He promised 2 crore jobs to youngsters,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said the NDA government is only catering to the rich without paying any heed to the needs of the poor.“He (Prime Minister Modi) has provided a maximum income guarantee to 15 of his friends, we give minimum income guarantee to the poor,” he adsed.

The Congress president had on Monday said his party would guarantee minimum income for all the poor of the country if it formed the government at the Centre after the 2019 polls.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 19:35 IST