Rajya Sabha LIVEupdates: Northeast burning, says Congress; Opposition questions extension of House

Rajya Sabha members have a busy day ahead as key bills come up for passage today, the last day of the winter session. The session has been extended by a day as the government seeks to pass a constitution amendment bill to provide quota for poorer sections among the general category, a bill on the Citizenship Act and one on instant triple talaq.

11:25 am IST Opposition members create uproar Opposition members create uproar over extension of Rajya Sabha by one day.





11:20 am IST Country expects House to function: Arun Jaitley The country expects the House to function. As per normal working days, we should have been working; on most of them, the House stood adjourned. There is one extra day to consider legislations: Arun Jaitley.





11:17 am IST Northeast is burning: Anand Sharma The Northeast is burning. It concerns the safety and security of our nation. The Home minister must answer: Anand Sharma





11:15 am IST Govt responsible if House doesn’t function: Anand Sharma The way the House proceedings were extended without the consent of the opposition parties was not right. The situation now is such that there is no dialogue between the Opposition and govt. The govt is responsible if the House doesn’t function: Anand Sharma.





11:14 am IST No unanimous decision on extending RS session: Anand Sharma There was no unanimous decision on extending Rajya Sabha session. There was no discussion on Rafale and other notices we had given. The govt should be blamed if House stops functioning: Anand Sharma, Congress





11:10 am IST Deputy chairman explains decision to extend Rajya Sabha session Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh says decision on extension of winter session of Rajya Sabha taken in Business Advisory Committee meeting in which many Opposition leaders were also present.





11:08 am IST Important bills to be passed: Vijay Goel Government wants to extend functioning of the House by a day as there are important bills to be passed; Vijay Goel.





11:06 am IST BJP counters TMC charge Vijay Goel, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, counters saying the concern of members should have been that Rajya Sabha working days were wasted due to commotion.





11:02 am IST TMC says no direction by chairman on Rajya Sabha session extension Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of Trinamool Congress raises issue of extension of Rajya Sabha session, says there was no direction from the chairman. He says there was no notification, no announcement, but a bulletin issued at 7 pm. This is disregard to Parliament proceedings, he says.





10:54 am IST Opposition meet on bills to be tabled today Opposition leaders hold meeting in Parliament premises over bills to be tabled today in the Rajya Sabha and on the government’s move of extending the proceedings, reports ANI. Delhi: Opposition leaders hold meeting in Parliament premises over the Bills to be tabled today in the Rajya Sabha and on government's move of extending the proceedings. pic.twitter.com/hsyrRAtErf — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019





10:48 am IST Congress supports quota too Congress, which expressed reservations at the government pushing the bill without getting a parliamentary panel to study the law, later voted in favour of introducing the quota.





10:42 am IST Quota covers 190 million people The 10 per cent quota covers nearly 190 million people from the general category and is seen as an effort by the BJP-led national coalition to reach out to upper caste groups and once-dominant agrarian communities such as Patidars, Jats, Gujjars and Marathas, who have been lobbying for reservation.





10:32 am IST Quota bill in Rajya Sabha today The quota bill, to be taken up by Rajya Sabha today, if passed will mean that economic status would entitle a person to reservation benefit at the national level.



