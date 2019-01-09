 Rajya Sabha LIVEupdates: Northeast burning, says Congress; Opposition questions extension of House
LIVE BLOG

Rajya Sabha LIVE updates: The winter session of Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day as the government seeks to pass a constitution amendment bill to provide quota for economically weaker sections, a bill on Citizenship Act and one on instant triple...

By HT Correspondent | Jan 09, 2019 11:31 IST
highlights

Rajya Sabha members have a busy day ahead as key bills come up for passage today, the last day of the winter session. The session has been extended by a day as the government seeks to pass a constitution amendment bill to provide quota for poorer sections among the general category, a bill on the Citizenship Act and one on instant triple talaq.

Follow live updates here:

11:25 am IST

Opposition members create uproar

Opposition members create uproar over extension of Rajya Sabha by one day.

11:20 am IST

Country expects House to function: Arun Jaitley

The country expects the House to function. As per normal working days, we should have been working; on most of them, the House stood adjourned. There is one extra day to consider legislations: Arun Jaitley.

11:17 am IST

Northeast is burning: Anand Sharma

The Northeast is burning. It concerns the safety and security of our nation. The Home minister must answer: Anand Sharma

11:15 am IST

Govt responsible if House doesn’t function: Anand Sharma

The way the House proceedings were extended without the consent of the opposition parties was not right. The situation now is such that there is no dialogue between the Opposition and govt. The govt is responsible if the House doesn’t function: Anand Sharma.

11:14 am IST

No unanimous decision on extending RS session: Anand Sharma

There was no unanimous decision on extending Rajya Sabha session. There was no discussion on Rafale and other notices we had given. The govt should be blamed if House stops functioning: Anand Sharma, Congress

11:10 am IST

Deputy chairman explains decision to extend Rajya Sabha session

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh says decision on extension of winter session of Rajya Sabha taken in Business Advisory Committee meeting in which many Opposition leaders were also present.

11:08 am IST

Important bills to be passed: Vijay Goel

Government wants to extend functioning of the House by a day as there are important bills to be passed; Vijay Goel.

11:06 am IST

BJP counters TMC charge

Vijay Goel, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, counters saying the concern of members should have been that Rajya Sabha working days were wasted due to commotion.

11:02 am IST

TMC says no direction by chairman on Rajya Sabha session extension

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of Trinamool Congress raises issue of extension of Rajya Sabha session, says there was no direction from the chairman. He says there was no notification, no announcement, but a bulletin issued at 7 pm. This is disregard to Parliament proceedings, he says.

10:54 am IST

Opposition meet on bills to be tabled today

Opposition leaders hold meeting in Parliament premises over bills to be tabled today in the Rajya Sabha and on the government’s move of extending the proceedings, reports ANI.

10:48 am IST

Congress supports quota too

Congress, which expressed reservations at the government pushing the bill without getting a parliamentary panel to study the law, later voted in favour of introducing the quota.

10:42 am IST

Quota covers 190 million people

The 10 per cent quota covers nearly 190 million people from the general category and is seen as an effort by the BJP-led national coalition to reach out to upper caste groups and once-dominant agrarian communities such as Patidars, Jats, Gujjars and Marathas, who have been lobbying for reservation.

10:32 am IST

Quota bill in Rajya Sabha today

The quota bill, to be taken up by Rajya Sabha today, if passed will mean that economic status would entitle a person to reservation benefit at the national level.

10:30 am IST

Lok Sabha okays 10% reservation for economically weaker sections

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed a constitution amendment bill to introduce 10 per cent reservation for poorer sections among general category aspirants for jobs and educational institutions. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the bill had been supported by 323 members while only 3 members voted against it.