Results are shocking, says Parth Pawar

PUNE The results are shocking, not just in Maval but all over India,” said 28-year-old Parth Pawar, grand newphew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after his defeat from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district.

Parth, who is son of Pawar’s nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar entered the political fray somewhat forcibly. His candidature was announced after the Ajit Pawar faction put considerable pressure on the party president saying that there was a demand from the cadres for fielding Parth.

Sharad Pawar who was slated to contest from the Madha constituency, withdrew from the fray saying he did not want too many from his own family contesting the polls.

Parth, who lost by 2.16 lakh votes to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne said, “Whatever be the results, since I have entered politics, I am here to stay and I will concentrate on working for Maval constituency. The manner in which the results are coming in from all over India is shocking. We never felt such a wave on ground. Just a year back, the assembly results in some states were very different, but all of a sudden, all those states are going to BJP.”

Shiv Sena’s victorious candidate from Maval who defeated Parth said, “The NCP tried to impose a member from the Pawar family in Maval constituency but the voters rejected them. Ajit Pawar used money and muscle power, but finally the voters did justice to me.”

Barne said, “I did not defeat Parth, but his father Ajit Pawar in this election. I am in politics for the last 25 years and voters respect my work. Grassroots workers of the BJP and Shiv Sena worked hard for our victory in Maval. I am now ready to accept whatever responsibility is given to me by the party in future.”

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:27 IST