Rivals for 24 years, Mulayam, Maywati share stage, Akhilesh by their side

Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party chief, sat between Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party on stage in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Friday, scripting a big moment in their new relationship after 24 years of bitter political rivalry. Mayawati and Mulayam Singh had last shared stage in 1995.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati arrived for a joint rally of the grand-alliance in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 13:13 IST