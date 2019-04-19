Rivals for 24 years, Mulayam, Maywati share stage, Akhilesh by their side

Rivals for 24 years, Mulayam, Maywati share stage, Akhilesh by their sidelok sabha elections Updated: Apr 19, 2019 13:13 IST
Hindustan Times, Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh
BSP chief Mayawati, SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav at Mainpuri election rally on Friday.
Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party chief, sat between Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party on stage in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Friday, scripting a big moment in their new relationship after 24 years of bitter political rivalry. Mayawati and Mulayam Singh had last shared stage in 1995.
Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati arrived for a joint rally of the grand-alliance in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
First Published: Apr 19, 2019 13:13 IST