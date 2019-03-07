Some BJP leaders in Delhi root for new faces in Lok Sabha elections

As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit wants the party to field new faces (at least a few), just like it did in the 2017 municipal elections, to counter anti-incumbency against the present Members of Parliament from the city.

Former BJP councillors have requested the party to get a survey done on the performance of the seven MPs and take feedback from party workers before finalising candidates.

This was communicated to the party in a meeting last week of former councillors and the meeting was chaired by senior BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, who is one of the two leaders in charge of elections in Delhi, Delhi BJP organisation general secretary Siddharthan and Delhi BJP’s general secretary Rajesh Bhatia. The meeting was attended by nearly 80 former councillors.

“We have put forward our point of view before the party leadership. People want to vote for Modiji, but there is anti-incumbency against some MPs. This might adversely impact the party’s performance. While some councillors had suggested that all sitting MPs should be changed, some are of the view that at least a few new faces should be fielded,” a former three-time BJP councillor said.

In 2017, the party had replaced all 153 municipal councillors to counter anti-incumbency to secure a third term in the three municipal corporations. The decision had not gone down well with the councillors then and some even fought as independent candidates, but a majority of them had accepted the party’s decision.

The BJP ended up winning 181 of 272 wards in 2017.

“The party had, at that time, cited the Surat Model wherein all councillors were replaced. We all had accepted the party’s decision. The party should give a chance to a few councillors to contest the Lok?Sabha elections,” said another councillor who had attended the meeting.

Shailender Singh Monty, former standing committee chairman of the south corporation, said they don’t want all MPs to suffer the same fate as them. “We have requested the party to do a proper survey on the performance of all seven MPs. Those who have not been active in their constituencies shouldn’t be given tickets this time. MPs who have worked hard should be given a second chance. They shouldn’t suffer the same fate as councillors who were denied tickets in 2017 despite their hard work.”

A senior Delhi BJP leader confirmed the development, but said the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya said, “I have been holding meetings with party workers to know their views and prepare for the elections. They have a right to express their views. But the final decision regarding selection of candidates will be taken by the party high command. At present, the mood in the country is in favour of the BJP. People want Narendra Modi to become the prime minister once again.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 03:35 IST