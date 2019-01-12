SP-BSP alliance LIVE Updates: Akhilesh, Mayawati expected to announce alliance ahead of 2019 elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) chief Mayawati will address a joint press conference in Lucknow on Saturday where they are expected to formally announce their alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The two parties first publically spoke about the alliance in March last year and then experimented with it in three Lok Sabha bypolls and one state assembly bypolls. The BJP lost all those seats to the alliance. The SP-BSP alliance can be a formidable opposition to the BJP which won 71 Lok Sabha seats in UP in 2014.

Here are the live updates:

10:51 am IST ‘Very dangerous mistake to ignore us’: Congress on proposed SP-BSP alliance Ignoring the Congress in Uttar Pradesh can be a “very dangerous mistake”, the party asserted Friday, a day before the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are likely to announce their alliance for Lok Sabha elections in the politically crucial state. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the objective of all opposition parties should be to defeat the ruling BJP and eliminate “autocracy, misgovernance” at the Centre. “We may have fallen on difficult times. But I think to ignore us can prove to be a very dangerous mistake. Since everybody realises that, I think we will have a happy and harmonious solution sometime in the near future,” he told reporters when asked about the possible SP-BSP alliance. Read | SP,BSP set to announce UP alliance without Congress, party calls it ‘dangerous mistake’





10:42 am IST ‘SP-BSP alliance will get maths right,’ said Akhilesh Yadav on Friday Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the coalition will get “the math right” and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A formal announcement is expected at a press conference by Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday. “As of now, the alliance is only between two parties. The role of any other party will be decided later,” Akhilesh said in an event organised by Twitter in Kannauj. Read | SP-BSP alliance will get maths right: Akhilesh Yadav



