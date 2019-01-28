‘Unfit to be minister’: Rahul Gandhi on Anantkumar Hegde targeting Congress leader’s Muslim wife

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has slammed Union minister Anantkumar Hegde for his comments that a “the hand that touches a Hindu woman must not exist”. Hegde also attacked Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao for his reaction and even targeted Rao’s wife.

“This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He’s unfit to be a Union Minister and deserves to be sacked,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi. On Hedge’s “hands” comment, Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that nothing better could be expected him.

“Wht are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP? Wht are ur contributions for Karnataka’s development? All I can say for sure, it’s deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP’s,” Rao tweeted.

Hegde, however, dragged Rao’s wife Tabu Rao while reacting to the Congress leader’s remarks.

“I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao’s queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady.”

The war of words continued as Dinesh Gundu Rao responded to Hegde. “Sad to see @AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess it’s his lack of culture. Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human,” Rao tweeted.

Anantkumar Hegde is not new to controversies. In January, he had said that the Kerala government’s handling of the controversial issue of the Sabarimala temple was the “daylight rape” of Hindus.

Last year, Hegde compared opposition leaders to “crows, monkeys, foxes, and donkeys”, slamming them for “coming together” to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 18:01 IST