Dec 20, 2019-Friday
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Lucknow / 11 FIRs lodged, 150 arrested in anti-CAA violence in Lucknow

11 FIRs lodged, 150 arrested in anti-CAA violence in Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:50 IST
Police have registered 11 FIRs and arrested 150 people including six from West Bengal in connection with violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in the district on Thursday.

The FIRs were lodged at four police stations of the district following violence during anti-CAA stir. Four FIRs were lodged at Thakurganj police station, three at Hasanganj and two each at Hazratganj and Qaiserbagh police stations.

“We have detained 150 people in connection with the violent incidents after reviewing the CCTV and video footage of the violence,” said SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani.

All detained people were formally arrested later and sent to jail on Friday.

Protesters set aflame several vehicles in Hazratganj and torched two police outposts, one each under Thakurganj and Hasanganj police station areas.

“We are trying to identify miscreants, who mingled with the protesters and fuelled violence. The intelligence network has also been pressed in to identify those instigating protests,” said the SSP

According to police sources, 6 of the arrested are residents of West Bengal. Their involvement in the violence is being looked into. Earlier in the day, DGP of UP had apprehended involvement of people from West Bengal in the violent protest.

