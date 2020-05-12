13 more cases take Agra tally to 765

lucknow

With 13 more positive cases found, the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 765 in Agra on Tuesday.

This, when the lockdown is being implemented in city areas, especially hotspots, under the watch of a team from Lucknow.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the state government had taken serious view of the situation in Agra. It had also removed city’s chief medical officer (CMO) Mukesh Kumar Vats and additional director (health) Dr AK Mittal from their posts on Sunday.

The outgoing CMO was attached to the office of the district magistrate (Agra) and replaced with Dr RC Pandey.

Dr AK Mittal was attached to the office of the Agra division commissioner while Dr Avinash Kumar Singh took over as new additional director (health), Agra.

Meanwhile, a five-member team from Lucknow that reached Agra on Monday continued to review arrangements to control the spread of Covid-19.

The team included Alok Kumar, principal secretary (industrial development); Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary (medical education), Vijay Prakash, inspector-general, Dr Avinash Kumar Singh, officer on special duty and Prof Alok Nath, head of department, pulmonary department, SGPGI.

On Tuesday, the team members held meeting with office-bearers of Indian Medical Association. They discussed the issue of improvement in health services for both Covid and non Covid patients. The meeting was also held with those owning private hospitals.

The team members also held meeting with elected representatives and stressed on need of cooperation from social organisations also in these days of crisis.

The status of health services at SN Medical College and Hospital also came under scrutiny as most of the services are centralized at the state owned medical college.