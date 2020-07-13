e-paper
Home / Lucknow / 21 deaths, 1,654 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP; total count 38,130

21 deaths, 1,654 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP; total count 38,130

On Monday, three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by two each in Varanasi and Etah; and one each in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj, Ballia, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Mirzapur.

lucknow Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) worker sprays disinfectant while sanitizing an area, in Kashmiri Mohalla, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
A Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) worker sprays disinfectant while sanitizing an area, in Kashmiri Mohalla, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.(HT photo)
         

Twenty-one more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported a record daily spike of 1,654 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 38,130, a senior official said Monday.

So far, 955 have died from the infection in the state.

“In the past 24 hours, 1,654 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 21 deaths were reported,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

“The total number of those who died in the state is now 955 and the tally of the infected has risen to 38,130,” he added.

On Monday, three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by two each in Varanasi and Etah; and one each in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj, Ballia, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Mirzapur.

The maximum 94 deaths have been reported in Agra followed by 91 in Meerut. The state now has 12,972 active cases as 24,203 patients have been discharged after treatment.

