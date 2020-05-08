e-paper
3 days in a row, cured patients outnumber fresh cases in UP

For the consecutive third day on Thursday, the Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh outnumbered the fresh cases, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 09:13 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,071. So far, a total of 1,250 patients have been discharged.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,071. So far, a total of 1,250 patients have been discharged.
         

While 120 patients were discharged, 73 were admitted in hospital on the day. Those discharged included four in Lucknow.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,071. So far, a total of 1,250 patients have been discharged. The number of people surveyed by health teams has reached 23,967,777 in the state. Lucknow had no fresh cases during the day, according to data shared by the state health department.

The state has reported 62 deaths till now, including one each at Prayagraj, Basti, Varanasi, Shravasti, Bulandshahr, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Bijnor, Bareilly, and Lucknow, two at Aligarh, four at Mathura, two at Ghaziabad, nine at Meerut, three at Firozabad, six at Kanpur, seven at Moradabad and 16 at Agra, according to health department data.

“Ghazipur district was declared croronavirus-free as all its cases (patients) recovered and were sent home. Now, the focus should increase on all such districts to keep them free of any fresh case,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, International Association of Doctors.

According to health department data, 67 districts reported cases till now.

They include Agra (670), Lucknow (237), Ghaziabad (116), Noida (193), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (292), Pilibhit (3), Moradabad (117), Shamli (29), Jaunpur (8), Baghpat (18), Meerut (184), Bareilly (11), Bulandshahr (57), Basti (36), Hapur (54), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (8), Firozabad (178), Hardoi (2) and Pratapgarh (12).

The list also includes Saharanpur (205), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (17), Maharajganj (7), Hathras (9), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (47), Auraiyya (13), Barabanki (2), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor, (35), Sitapur (20), Prayagraj (15), Mathura (38), Badaun (16), Rampur (27), Muzaffarnagar (24), Amroha (32), Bhadohi (2), Kasganj (3), Etawah (6), Sambhal (22), Unnao (3), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (30), Mau (1), Etah (12), Sultanpur (4), Aligarh (53), Mainpuri (11), Gonda (10) Shravasti (8), Bahraich (15), Balrampur (2) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (8), Jhansi (9), Kanpur Dehat (2), Siddharthnagar (20), Deoria (2), Mahoba (2), Kushinagar (2), Amethi (3), Gorakhpur (3) Chitrakoot (3) and Varanasi (77).

