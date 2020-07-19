e-paper
3 teenagers drown in Yamuna in UP’s Shamli

The youths drowned while bathing in the river near the Yamuna bridge on the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border under Kairana police station on Saturday evening, the police said.

lucknow Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Identities of the deceased, aged between 16 and 19, are being ascertained, police said.
Three teenagers drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

Identities of the deceased, aged between 16 and 19, are being ascertained, they said.

Circle Officer Pradeep Singh said the bodies were fished out by police divers. They have been sent for post-mortem.

It is likely that the deceased came from the Haryana side, he said.

