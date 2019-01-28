36 political parties, many countries to attend Param Dharam Sansad in Kumbh Mela

The stage is all set for the three-day long ‘Param Dharam Sansad’ slated to begin from January 28 onwards in the camp of Ganga Sewa Abhiyanam in Kumbh Mela.

The event would be held under the guidance of all four shankaracharyas or their representatives besides representatives of all the 13 Akhadas,10 Shaktipeeths, 12 Jyotirling, four Dhams, seven ‘Puris’, among others.

The mega religious event would also witness participation of representatives of 36 political parties and all 543 parliamentary constituencies.

The ‘Param Dhaam Sansad’ will also be attended by saints and devotees from over 245 countries, which the saints accorded recognition.

According to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati will lead the religious event. The three-day event will be held in two daily shifts of 10am and 1pm besides 2pm onwards and 8pm. Every day, a total of six proposals would be placed before the gathering and decision would be taken on it.

The first of its kind, Param Dharam Sansad, holds significance as it will be held back to back with the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ of Vishwa Hindu Parishad slated to be held on January 31 and February 1 in the camp of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Moreover, the event is being considered as a high voltage programme as Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had earlier announced that he would proceed to Ayodhya after the Kumbh Mela to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple and if the government wanted to arrest him, the latter was free to do so.

Some of the major issues to be discussed include date of laying of foundation stone of the temple, complete ban on cow slaughter, freeing Ganga of all barriers of dams and making it regain its pure status besides other issues for safeguarding the Sanatan Dharam.

