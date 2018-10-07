550 Lucknow students set Guinness record for simultaneous DNA isolation experiment

It was time to rejoice for 550 Lucknow students who set a Guinness World Record for conducting DNA isolation experiment of banana simultaneously. They achieved this feat during the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF 2018) on Saturday.

The students of GD Goenka Public School (aged between 13 to 17 years) took 61 minutes to carry out lesson explanation with slides support and experiment demonstration on stage in the presence of scientists from the ministry of science and technology.

Guinness World Record adjudicator Rishi Nath issued the certificate after NBRI director Prof SK Barik and Biotech Park CEO Pramod Tandon gave their confirmation about 550 students successfully accomplishing the task, at the behest of ministry of science and technology, Government of India.

“The previous record was held by 302 children and was achieved by the Seattle Children’s Research Institute in Seattle, Washington, USA on February 8, 2017. But now Lucknow students have set a new record,” said Guinness World Record adjudicator Rishi Nath.

Sarvesh Goel, chairman of the school, credited students, teachers and principal Raveen Pande for this accomplishment.

Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, department of biotechnology, Government of India, visited the venue to wish luck to the participants just minutes before they began the record setting experiment. She said it would be a proud moment for Lucknow to set a record in the field of science.

“Students showed a lot of enthusiasm and curiosity while performing this activity and gained hands-on knowledge. This activity was aimed at giving a meaningful learning experience to students and will improve their subject-related knowledge. The students were enthusiastic to participate in this world record making attempt,” she said.

Shikhar Verma of Class 8 said, “It was a great honour for me to be a part of this record breaking team. I will now proudly tell my friends and family that now I’m a part of Guinness World Record.” Tushar Yadav and Vinay Sharma, both in Class 12, were equally happy to be a part of the team.

Since an attempt of this level requires prior orientation and practice, a ‘mock training session’ was organised in the school on October 4. The students were instructed to follow simple protocol and steps of DNA isolation from ripened bananas.

Another record making bid

During IISF 2018, nearly 3,000 students aged between 13-17 years will attempt to set another new record for ‘Largest First Aid Lesson’ at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Sunday.

The current record involves 1,795 participants and was achieved by the Community Save A Life Scheme and Bolsover District Council (both UK) at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, UK, on May 20, 2016.

It will involve lesson explanation with slides support and demonstration with volunteers on stage.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 13:35 IST